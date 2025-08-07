Maine Men&#8217;s Hockey to Play UNH at Bowdoin on October 3rd

Maine Men’s Hockey to Play UNH at Bowdoin on October 3rd

Sophia Santamaria /Maine Athletics

The UMaine Men's Ice Hockey Team will play the University of New Hampshire, in a preseason scrimmage on Friday, October 3rd at 7 p.m. at Bowdoin College in Brunswick Maine.

General admission tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, August 26th. Tickets will be available online or by calling 207-581-BEAR (2327). Walk-up sales will not be available in person on the day of the event.

Tickets to this preseason game are not included in season ticket packages.

Flex plans go on sale August 19th and regular season single-game tickets go on sale on August 26th.

