The #7 Maine Men's Hockey Team lost to #10 Quinnipiac 4-0 on Saturday afternoon, as the Black Bears were whistled for 8 penalties including 2 5-minute major penalties and 10-minute game misconduct penalties.

Both Jaden Lipinski and Bodie Nobles were whistled for kneeing, resulting in the 5-minute majors and game misconducts.

Maine played without Thomas Freel who was scratched prior to the game and then lost Josh Nadeau to an injury during the game.

Maine was outshot 33-19.

Mathis Rousseau made his collegiate debut in goal, turning away 29 shots for Maine.

The Quinnipiac Bears made Maine pay, going 3-8 on the power play, while Maine was 0-2 on the power play.

Quinnipiac is 3-1-1 while Maine is now 2-1-1.

The Black Bears return home to play Colgate on Friday October 24th and Saturday October 25th with the puck dropping each night at 7 p.m. If you can't be there to cheer on the Black Bears, you can listen to Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame beginning at 6:30 each night.