University of Maine Hockey Coach Red Gendron Dies Suddenly

University of Maine men's ice hockey coach Dennis "Red" Gendron died on Friday.

Gendron, 63, died suddenly after suffering a medical condition, according to the university.

"Words cannot express our deep sadness from the tragic, sudden loss of Red Gendron," University of Maine Director of Athletics Ken Ralph said in a statement. "Our community and the entire UMaine Athletics family mourn the loss of coach Gendron and we ask you all to keep him, his family, his friends, and our hockey staff and student-athletes in your thoughts through this agonizing time."

WABI is reporting Gendron died while on the golf course.

Gendron was named University of Maine head men’s ice hockey coach in 2013.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by Red’s sudden death," University of Maine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy, said. "He was a force in UMaine Athletics and in the legacy of our men’s ice hockey program. We mourn his passing and remember his many contributions to the generations of players he mentored and to the program that lit up Black Bear Nation and the state of Maine. Our thoughts are with his wife Janet, daughters Katelyn and Allison, his coaching staff and players. They have our support and respect for their privacy during this difficult time."

UMaine students, faculty or staff in need of support can contact the Counseling Center, (207) 581-1392, the university's Employee Assistance Program, (877) 622-4327, or the Dean of Students Office, 207) 581-1406.