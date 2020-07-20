Updating The Last Couple Of Weeks Of NASCAR

Brandon Croud from the Lapped Traffic podcast joined The Morning Line to get us caught up with what is happening on the tracks and in the Cup Standings.

We covered the All-Star race at Bristol and found out what works and what doesn't in a NASCAR all-star race, and Brandon recapped the weekend of racing in Texas and some of the topics like RCR taking the top 2 spots in that race and what it means.

He also looked at the points standings and how a win by Austin Dillon may have an impact when the playoffs roll around to start.

Buckle up because when Brandon joins the show he doesn't take any warm up laps, he is ready to go from the start.