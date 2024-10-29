Volleyball Quarterfinal Results

Here are the Maine High School Volleyball Quarterfinal Playoff Results for games played throughout the State of Maine October 24-28

Class A

#1 Biddeford defeated #9 Deering 3-1

#3 Gorham defeated #6 Scarborough 3-1

#4 Bonny Eagle defeated #5 Hampden Academy 3-0

#10 Cheverus defeated #2 Thornton Academy 3-1

Class B

#1 Washington Academy defeated #9 MDI 3-0

#2 York defeated #7 Greely 3-1

#3 Yarmouth defeated #6 Falmouth 3-0

#13 Kennebunk defeated #4 Cony 3-0

#6 Falmouth 9-5 defeated. #11 Gardiner

Class C

#1 Narraguagus 12-2 defeated #8 Bucksport 3-0

#2 Machias defeated . #7 Maranacook 3-0

#3 Woodland 8-6 vs. #6 Jonesport-Beals 7-7

#4 George Stevens Academy defeated #5 Calais 3-0

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 9 for the week October 28th- November 2nd. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, November 3rd with voting taking place November 4th-9thwith the winner of Week 9 being announced on November 8th. .

