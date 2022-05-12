Warriors Fall to Rams 3-1

The Nokomis Warriors fell to the Cony Rams 3-1 in Newport, Thursday afternoon May 12th.

Cody Chretien pitched the complete game for Nokomis taking the tough-luck loss. He allowed 5 hits and 3 runs, 2 of which were earned. He struck out 3 and walked 1.

Brayden Barbeau went the distance for the Cony Rams, allowing 4 hits and 1 run, which was earned. He struck out 2 and walked 2.

Jordan Hawthorne had a double for the Warriors. Connor Sides had 2 singles and Mason Hopkins 1 hit.

For Cony Brayden Barbeau had 2 hits, including a triple. James Prosti was 1-3 with a double and run batted in. Kam Dovin was also 1-3 with a run batted in. Davis Kibler had the Ram's other hit.

The loss for Nokomis snapped a 4-game winning streak and their record now sits at 6-3. The Warriors travel to Rockland on Saturday, May 14th to play Oceanside at 1 p.m.

Cony now improves to 7-1 and the Rams travel to Belfast to play the Belfast Lions on Friday, May 13th at 4 p.m.

(Stats via Gamechanger)