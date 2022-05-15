Warriors Hang On to Beat Mariners 6-5

The Nokomis Warriors Baseball Team scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 6th and then hung on as Oceanside rallied for 2 runs in the top of the 7th.  Nokomis beat Oceanside 6-5 on Saturday afternoon, May 14th.

Grady Hartsgrove started on the mound for the Warriors and went 1.2 innings. He allowd 2 hits and 2 runs, striking out 1 and walking 2. Connor Sides came on in relief, and picked up the win. He went 4.2 innings, allowing 5 hits and 3 runs. he struck out 4 and walked 3. Ashton Howell picked up the save, getting the final 2 outs, allowing 1 hit and striking out 1.

Jacob Watkinson went 5.0 innings for the Mariners. He allowed 10 hit and 5 runs. He struck out 3 and walked 1. Duncan Oakes-Nelson pitched the 6th, allowing 1 hit anad 1 run. He struck out 1.

Owen Upton, Mike Scharf and Jordan Hawthorne each had 2 singles for the Warriors. Cody Chretien, Mason Hopkins, Connor Sides, Lane Godsoe and Jacob Neumayer all had a hit for Nokomis, who had 11 total hits.

Alex Bartlett had a pair of doubles for Oceanside. Duncan Oakes-Nelson had a pair of singles. Jacob Watkinson had a double. Connor Calderwood, Gil Stewart, and Blade Brann all had a single for Oceanside.

Nokomis is now 7-3 on the season. They travel to Winslow on Monday, May 16th to play the Black Raiders at 4 p.m.

Oceanside is 3-6. They will play host to Medomak Valley on Monday, May 16th at 4 p.m.

