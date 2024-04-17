Washington Academy Baseball Beats Houlton 17-0

The Washington Academy Raiders beat Houlton 17-0 in East Machias on Wednesday, April 17th, with WA scoring 7 runs in the 2nd and 4th innings.

3 Washington Academy pitchers held the Shiretowners to just 3 hits in the mercy-rule shortened game. Caden Schwinn pitched 3.0 innings allowing 3 hits while striking out 6 and walking 1. James Welch went an inning striking out 2 and walking 1. Trevor Shimabukoro closed out the game.

Shimabukoro was 2-3 with a double and triple, driving in 3 runs. James Welch and Parker Cates each had 2 hits including a double. Carson Prout had a double. Colby Moholland and Caden Schwinn each singled.

Mark Thibodeau batting leadoff was 2-2 for Houlton. Trenton Soucy had a single.

Thadon Gentle started on the mound for Houlton, going 2.0 innings allowing 2 hits and 9 runs. He struck out 2 and walked 4. Trenton Soucy pitched an inning allowing 2 hits and 2 runs, walking 1. Callum Dyer pitched the final inning, allowing 5 hits and 6 runs. He walked 2 and struck out 1.

Washington Academy now 1-0 will play in Thorndike against Mount View on Friday morning, April 19th at 11 a.m.

Houlton, now 0-1 will play in Pittsfield against MCI on Saturday morning, April 20th at 12 noon.

The High School Player of the Week resumes on Monday, April 15th. Nominees for the week April 15-20th should be emailed to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com by Sunday night, April 21st. Voting will take place Monday April 22nd - Thursday April 25th with the winner being announced on April 26th.