Washington Academy Beats GSA 16-0

The Washington Academy Raiders beat the GSA Eagles 16-0 in East Machias on Wednesday, May 8th, scoring 12 runs in the 1st inning. The game was stopped after 3 innings because of the 15-run rule.

Bella Cirone was in the circle for the 3 innings for the Raiders, striking out 7 and walking 3. She allowed just 1 hit.

Sadie Story was 2-4 for Washington Academy with a triple, driving in 2 runs. Aubrey Faulkingham had a triple. Avery Libby, Meadow Rohde and Lily Hennessey each had a single. Rohde and Hennessey each drove in 2 runs.

Maddie Damon had the Eagle's lone hit.

Taylor Grego walked 8 and struck out 1 for GSA. GSA committed 6 errors and 8 of the Raider's 16 runs were unearned.

Washington Academy is now undefeated at 8-0. They will host Foxcroft Academy on Saturday, May 11th at 1:30 p.m.

