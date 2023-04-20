Washington Academy Beats Houlton 10-0

The Washington Academy Raiders beat Houlton 10-0 in East Machias on Thursday, April 20th.

Brian Dennison pitched the shutout, allowing just 4 hits, striking out 7 and walking 1.

Gavin Bixler led the hitting attack for the Raiders, going 2-3 with a double and driving in 3 runs. Colby Moholland, Dennison, Carson Prout and Jayden Mahar all singled.

Carson Prout stole 2 bases, and Tristan Hicks and Brian Dennison each stole 1 bag.

Thadon Gentle started for the Shiretowners. He went 4.1 innings allowing 4 hits and 8 runs. He walked 5.

Kadan Carpenter had 2 singles, while Gentle and Trenton Soucy each singled for Houlton.

Washington Academy now 1-0 will host Orono on Friday, April 21st at 1 p.m.

Houlton, 0-1 will host Presque Isle on Tuesday, April 25th at 4 p.m.

If you are an administrator of a Maine High School Baseball or Softball Gamechanger page please add chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com as a fan so we can write recaps of the games.

