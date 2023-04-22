Washington Academy Beats Orono 3-0 Despite Being Held to Just 2 Hits

The Washington Academy Raiders beat the Orono Red Riots 3-0 in East Machias on Friday, despite being outhit 6-2.

Caden Schwinn went the distance for Washington Academy scattering 6 hits. He struck out 6 and walked 4.

Gavin Bixler had a triple for Washington Academy driving in a run. Gavin Bixler had W.A's lone other hit, a single, driving in a run.

Ellis Spaulding took the loss for Orono. He went 3.0 innings allowing 2 hits and 3 runs, striking out 3 and walking 2. Adam Sherman came on and pitched 2.1 hitless innings, striking out 3 and walking 2. Jack Brewer retired the final 2 batters.

Kason Bagley and Adam Sherman each had 2 hits for Orono, with Bagley having a double. Kade Walston and Saladin Wise had a single each.

Orono 0-2 will host the Lynx from Mattanawcook Academy on Tuesday, April 25th at 4:30 p.m.

Washington Academy, 2-0 will host the Blue Devils from Calais on Monday, April 24th at 4:30 p.m.

