Washington Academy Defeats Calais 16-4

The Washington Academy Raiders improved to 3-0 on the season with a 16-4 victory over the Calais Blue Devils in a run-ruled 4.5 inning game in East Machias on Monday, April 24th.

Washington Academy scored in every inning pushing 2 runs across in the 1st inning, 1 in the 2nd inning, 5 in the 3rd and 8 in the 4th inning.

Parker Cates started on the mound for the Raiders and went 4.0 innings, allowing 3 hits and 1 run. He struck out 7 and walked 1. Ben Hennessey retired 2 batters in the 5th, allowing 2 runs while walking 2 and striking out 2. Brian Dennison closed out the game, striking out the final batter of the game.

Colby Moholland had 2 hits for the Raiders, including a double.Caden Schwinn had a pair of singles. Dennison had a double. Tristan Hicks, Carson Prout, Lucas Cates, Mike Taylor and Simeon Alley each had a single. Hicks, Dennison, Taylor, Schwinn and Gavin Bixler each swiped a bag.

Calais used 4 pitchers in the game. Ryley Case started on the mound and went 2 hitless innings but allowed 3 runs, while walking 2. Kaeson Dana went 1 inning allowing 4 hits and 5 runs. He walked 1. Chayeden Newell retired 2 batters allowing 3 hits and 7 runs, while walking 3 and striking out 2. Lucas Morrall retired the final out, but allowed 3 hits and 1 run. He struck out and walked 1.

The Blue Devils had 3 hits in the game. Newell, Dana and Ike Saucy each had a single.

Washington Academy is now 3-0. They play host to Sumner on Wednesday, April 26th at 4:30 p.m.

Calais is 0-1. They play host to Narraguagus on Wednesday, April 26th at 4 p.m.

