Washington Academy Girls Beat Calais 65-54 in OT [STATS]

The Washington Academy Raiders beat the Calais Blue Devils 65-54 on Friday, December 30th in Calais in overtime. The game was tied at 48-48 before Washington Academy exploded for 17 points in the 5 minute overtime.

Washington Academy led 12-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter but Calais outscored the Raiders 15-8 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 24-20 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The game was tied 32-32 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Washington Academy had 3 players in double figures. Addie Williams finished with 17 points. Kristen Smith had 11 points and Reese Crossman had 10 points. Smith and Williams each had a 3-pointer. Washington Academy was 19-34 from the free throw line.

Calais had 4 players in double figures. Kate McPhee was the leading scorer for the Blue Devils with 15 points. Nevaeh Thomas had 13 points and Brenna Critchley and Kayleigh Scott each had 11 points. Thomas had 3 3-pointers and Critchley 1 3-pointer. The Blue Devils were 20-37 from the free throw line.

Washington Academy is now 6-1 and will host Narraguagus on Tuesday, January 3rd at 6:30 p.m.

Calais is 3-3. They will travel to Blue Hill to take on GSA on Tuesday, January 3rd at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Coach Josh Cates for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 OT T Washington Academy 12 8 12 16 17 65 Calais Girls 9 15 8 16 6 54

Box Score

Washington Academy

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Chloe Kilton 6 2 - 2 2 Addie Williams 17 5 1 4 6 Miranda Cheney 0 - - - 2 Sarah Moulton 4 1 - 2 2 Chloe Dinsmore 4 - - 4 4 Savannah Crowley 0 - - - - Rachel Vose 3 1 - 1 2 Avery Kates 0 - - - - Kristen Smith 11 3 1 2 2 Grace Gray 4 2 - - 3 Marissa Cates 5 1 - 3 8 Reese Crosman 10 5 - - 1 Daniela Myers 1 - - 1 2 Meadow Rohde 0 - - - - Yagmor Boluraski 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 65 20 2 19 34

Calais