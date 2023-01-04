Washington Academy Girls Win 7th, Beat Narraguagus 53-39 [STATS]

The Washington Academy Girls Basketball Team won their 7th game of the season, beating the Narraguagus Knights 53-39 in East Machias on Tuesday, January 3rd.

W.A. jumped out to a 16-11 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter but 'Guagus tied the scored at halftime 18-18 outscoring the Raiders 7-2 in the 2nd Quarter. Washington Academy took control in the 3rd Quarter, with a 20-11 run, to take a 38-29 lead.

Washington Academy was led by Addie Williams with 14 points including a 3-pointer. Kristen Smith had 10 points. Chloe Dinsmore had 2 3's and Avery Kates had a 3-pointer. The Raiders were 7-19 from the free throw line.

Narraguagus is 4-4. They travel to Woodland on Thursday, January 5th at 5 p.m.

Washington Academy is 7-1. They travel up to Aroostook County to play the Presque Isle Wildcats on Saturday, January 7th at 3 p.m.

Thanks to Coach Josh Cates for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Narraguagus Girls 11 7 11 10 39 Washington Academy Girls 16 2 20 15 53

Box Score

Narraguagus

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Eden Fraser 10 4 - 2 6 Lydia McCarthy 0 - - - 1 Emma Parker 0 - - - - Katrina Hatt 2 - - 2 2 Paidyn Cashman 0 - - - - Nevaeh Schoppee 9 1 1 4 6 Autumn Peterson 15 2 3 2 2 Laney Oliver 0 - - - - Natalie Stanwood 1 - - 1 2 Emma Moores 2 1 - - - Trinity Morris 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 39 8 4 11 19

Washington Academy