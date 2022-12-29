Washington Academy Raiders Girls Beat Orono 81-18 [STATS]

The Washington Academy Girls Basketball Team defeated Orono 81-18 on Tuesday, December 27th in Orono.

Washington Academy led 26-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 45-11 at the end of the 1st Half. The Raiders led 71-18 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Washington Academy was led by Addie Williams with 13 points. Chloe Dinsmore and Kristen Smith each had 11 points. Dinsmore had 3 3-pointers while Sarah Moulton and Rachel Vose each drained a 3-pointer. The Raiders were 12-16 from the free throw line.

Orono was led by Mary Hillary Whitmore with 6 points.

Washington Academy is now 4-1. They play at home against Mt. View on Thursday, December 29th at 7 p.m.

Orono is 0-4. They play at Ellsworth on Thursday, December 29th at 3:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on WDEA AM 1370, on WDEA Internet Radio, on the free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Thanks to Washington Academy Coach Josh Cates for the stats.

You can vote for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week through Thursday night, December 29th at 11:59 as many times as you wish HERE

You can nominate someone for the Winter Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games December 26th to December 31st need to be received by January 2nd. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many points did she/he score? How fast did they run or throw in the indoor track meet? How fast did they swim in the swim meet? How did they do in the wrestling meet? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Basketball, Hockey, Swimming, Indoor Track and Field, and Wrestling results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. You can even text the photo of the scoresheets to 207-469-8660.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Washington Academy Girls 26 19 26 10 81 Orono Girls 5 6 7 0 18

Box Score

Washington Academy

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Chloe Kilton 6 2 - 2 2 Addie Williams 13 4 - 5 5 Miranda Cheney 2 - - 2 2 Sarah Moulton 8 2 1 1 1 Chloe Dinsmore 11 1 3 - - Savannah Crowley 0 - - - - Rachel Vose 5 1 1 - - Avery Kates 2 1 - - - Kristen Smith 11 5 - 1 2 Grace Gray 2 1 - - - Marissa Cates 9 4 - 1 2 Reese Crosman 8 4 - - 1 Daniela Myers 2 1 - - - Meadow Rohde 2 1 - - 1 Yagmor Boluraski 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 81 27 5 12 16

Orono