Washington Academy Remains Perfect with 5-4 Walk-Off Win Over GSA

The Washington Academy Raiders remained perfect on the season, with a 5-4 walk-off win over George Stevens Academy on Tuesday, May 2nd. Daniel Gardner drove in the winning run with 1 out, singling on a 0-2 count.

GSA had taken a 2-0 lead at the end of the 2nd inning and led 4-3 at the end of the 4th inning, before Washington Academy tied it 4-4 at the end of the 5th inning. The score remained tied until Gardner's walk-off for the Raiders.

Tristan Hicks batting lead-off was 3-4 with a double. Caden Schwinn was 3-3 with a double and 2 runs batted in. Brian Dennison, Carson Prout, and Gardner each singled for Washington Academy.

The Raiders swiped 8 bases with Hicks, Prout, Schwinn and Dennison each stealing 2 bags each.

Dennison started on the mound for the Raiders and went 3.0 inning allowing 2 hits and runs, although just 2 were earned. He struck out 4 and walked 2. Schwinn pitched the 4th inning, striking out 1. Carson Prout pitched the final 3 innings striking out 6 and walking 2, picking up the win.

Haven Smith started on the mound for GSA. He went 4.0 innings allowing 6 hits and 3 runs, striking out 6 and walking 3. Sol Lorio tootk the loss, pitching the final 2.1 innings, allowing 3 hits and 2 runs, striking out 2 and walking 1.

Haven Smith and Kyle Gray had GSA's lone hits.

Washington Academy is now 6-0. They play at Sumner on Thursday, May 4th at 4:30 p.m.

GSA is now 1-4. They host MDI on Wednesday, May 3rd at 4:30 p.m.

