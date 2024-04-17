Washington Academy Softball Beats Houlton 8-2

Bella Cirone struck out 19 as the Washington Academy Raiders beat Houlton 8-2 on Wednesday afternoon, April 17th in East Machias.

Cirone allowed just 2 hits and walked 5 to go with the 19 strikeouts.

The Raiders only managed 2 hits, but took advantage of 11 walks to score their 8 runs. Sadie Story had a double and Avery Libby had a single.

Leah Swallow was in the circle for Houlton, allowing the 11 walks, while striking out 9

Cali Sylvia and Amelia Flewelling each singled for the Shiretowners.

Washington Academy 1-0, will play host to Mount View on Friday, April 19th at 11 a.m.

Houlton, 0-1, heads to Pittsfield to play Maine Central Institute on Saturday, April 20th at 12 noon.

The High School Player of the Week resumes on Monday, April 15th. Nominees for the week April 15-20th should be emailed to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com by Sunday night, April 21st. Voting will take place Monday April 22nd - Thursday April 25th with the winner being announced on April 26th.