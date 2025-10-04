Maine High School Football Scores – Friday October 3

It's hard to believe that this is Week 5 of the Maine High School Football Season! Here are the High School Football Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, October 3rd.

Bangor 45 Lewiston 8

Bonny Eagle 34 Oxford Hills 8

Bucksport 64 Valley 26

Cheverus 1 Deering 6

Cony 53 Fryeburg Academy 7

Deering 21 Cheverus 6

Gardiner 28 Medomak Valley 6

Greely 34 Foxcroft Academy 19

Hermon 38 Skowhegan 14

Falmouth 38 Biddeford 0

Kennebunk 35 Gorham 10

Lawrence 35 Mt. Blue 7

Madison 14 Dirigo 6

MCI 37 Belfast 27

Messalonskee 35 Brunswick 32

Mount Ararat 58 Lake Region 22

MDI 44 Ellsworth 6

Noble 35 Marshwood 27

Nokomis 43 Oceanside 36

Oak Hill 16 Mountain Valley 14

Old Orchard Beach 64 Sacopee Valley 14

Old Town 42 Hampden Academy 20

Orono 42 Traip Academy 26

Sanford 36 Edward Little 0

South Portland 33 Windham 18

Stearns 58 Dexter 22

Thornton Academy 36 Portland 0

Washington Academy 26 Boothbay 19

Wells 12 Leavitt 7

Westbrook 41 Poland 8

Winslow 38 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Yarmouth 50 Gray-New Gloucester 18

You may submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 5 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, October 5th, for games/matches played September29th-October 4th. Voting will begin on Monday, October 6th and go thru Thursday, October 9th.The winner will be announced on Friday, October 10th...

Get our free mobile app

You may also submit students/teams/coaches for the Good Sportsmanship Honor Roll. This will be published weekly on Sunday, so please submit by Saturday! Every email that you send will be included in the weekly Honor Roll. Please send your email to Chris Popper including who should be recognized, what school/team, and why. We will publish this honor roll weekly on Sunday, so please have all emails to Chris Popper by Saturday.