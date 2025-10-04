Maine High School Football Scores – Friday October 3
It's hard to believe that this is Week 5 of the Maine High School Football Season! Here are the High School Football Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, October 3rd.
- Bangor 45 Lewiston 8
- Bonny Eagle 34 Oxford Hills 8
- Bucksport 64 Valley 26
- Cony 53 Fryeburg Academy 7
- Deering 21 Cheverus 6
- Gardiner 28 Medomak Valley 6
- Greely 34 Foxcroft Academy 19
- Hermon 38 Skowhegan 14
- Falmouth 38 Biddeford 0
- Kennebunk 35 Gorham 10
- Lawrence 35 Mt. Blue 7
- Madison 14 Dirigo 6
- MCI 37 Belfast 27
- Messalonskee 35 Brunswick 32
- Mount Ararat 58 Lake Region 22
- MDI 44 Ellsworth 6
- Noble 35 Marshwood 27
- Nokomis 43 Oceanside 36
- Oak Hill 16 Mountain Valley 14
- Old Orchard Beach 64 Sacopee Valley 14
- Old Town 42 Hampden Academy 20
- Orono 42 Traip Academy 26
- Sanford 36 Edward Little 0
- South Portland 33 Windham 18
- Stearns 58 Dexter 22
- Thornton Academy 36 Portland 0
- Washington Academy 26 Boothbay 19
- Wells 12 Leavitt 7
- Westbrook 41 Poland 8
- Winslow 38 Mattanawcook Academy 0
- Yarmouth 50 Gray-New Gloucester 18
You may submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 5 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, October 5th, for games/matches played September29th-October 4th. Voting will begin on Monday, October 6th and go thru Thursday, October 9th.The winner will be announced on Friday, October 10th...
You may also submit students/teams/coaches for the Good Sportsmanship Honor Roll. This will be published weekly on Sunday, so please submit by Saturday! Every email that you send will be included in the weekly Honor Roll. Please send your email to Chris Popper including who should be recognized, what school/team, and why. We will publish this honor roll weekly on Sunday, so please have all emails to Chris Popper by Saturday.