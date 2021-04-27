What Does UMaine Softball Need To Happen To Make AE Playoffs

Black Bears head coach Mike Coutts joined The Morning Line to let us know what is needed for the last two weeks to see Maine in the 4-team playoffs.

We also talked about some of the key players and how the pitching staff does not rely on just one arm, it is a full staff leading the Bears to success.

And we found out about one of the Bears sluggers who had offseason surgery and what she is playing through.

This has been a strange season with all of the COVID-19 concerns, but (knock on wood) UMaine has stayed healthy through it all and they expect to play every game on their league schedule.

Find out what Coach Coutts has to say about all of that and more right here.

The Morning Line Podcast