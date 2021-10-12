What To Expect In College Hockey This Season

The UMaine hockey team and the Ben Barr era is underway. Not a great start for the Black Bears with a pair of losses in their opening weekend of the season at Nebraska-Omaha.

But what does Jim Connelly of US College Hockey Online think about the chances for UMaine in Hockey East? What can he infer from the past stops of Coach Barr and how that will impact the future of the UMaine program?

We also look at the league in general and start our conversation about which teams should really be the focus of the season around the nation.

Catch it all again right here if you missed our conversation.