Where the Black Bears Are in Action December 10-12
It's a busy weekend for the University of Maine Black Bears. Here's where they are in action this weekend! Best of luck!
Friday December 10
- Men's Hockey vs. Union College 7:30 p.m.
Saturday December 11
- Track and Field at Dartmouth
- Men's Basketball at Quinnipiac University 2 p.m (Listen on 92.9 The Ticket)
- Men's Hockey vs. Union College 5 p.m.
Sunday December 12
- Women's Basketball vs. University of Rhode Island at Augusta Civic Center 1 p.m. (Listen on 92.9 The Ticket)
Check back over the weekend as we'll have recaps of the Hockey and Basketball games
Get our free mobile app
Don't Miss These 15 Holiday Movies with a Maine Connection
Whether it was the wintry landscape used as a backdrop or an actor with ties to the state, all these movies are somehow connected to Maine.