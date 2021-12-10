Where the Black Bears Are in Action December 10-12

It's a busy weekend for the University of Maine Black Bears. Here's where they are in action this weekend! Best of luck!

Friday December 10

Men's Hockey vs. Union College 7:30 p.m.

Saturday December 11

Track and Field at Dartmouth

Men's Basketball at Quinnipiac University 2 p.m (Listen on 92.9 The Ticket)

Men's Hockey vs. Union College 5 p.m.

Sunday December 12

Women's Basketball vs. University of Rhode Island at Augusta Civic Center 1 p.m. (Listen on 92.9 The Ticket)

Check back over the weekend as we'll have recaps of the Hockey and Basketball games

