Where the UMaine Black Bears and Husson Eagles Are in Action This Weekend

It's a busy weekend for UMaine and Husson University sporting teams as the Basketball and Hockey Teams are in action. Here's where and when they are playing!

Friday January 7th

Husson Men's Basketball at SUNY Canton 4 p.m.

Husson Women's Basketball at SUNY Canton 6 p.m.

UMaine Men's Hockey vs. University of Alaska-Fairbanks 7:37 p.m.

Saturday January 8th

UMaine Men's Basketball at Stony Brook 2 p.m.

Husson Men's Basketball at Northern Vermont-Johnson 3 p.m.

Husson Women's Basketball at Northern Vermont-Johnson 5 p.m.

UMaine Men's Hockey vs. University of Alaska-Fairbanks 7:05 p.m.

Sunday January 9th

UMaine Women's Basketball vs. Stony Brook 1 p.m.

UMaine Women's Hockey vs. Holy Cross 5 p.m.

Monday January 10

UMaine Women's Hockey vs. Holy Cross 2 p.m.

The UMaine Men's Basketball game on Saturday, and UMaine Women's Basketball game on Sunday will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 1:30 on Saturday and 12:30 on Sunday.

The UMaine Women's Hockey games were originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday but were pushed to Sunday and Monday because of COVID protocols