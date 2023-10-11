Windjammers Beat Broncos 8-0

In a game broadcast on Ticket TV, the Camden Hills Windjammers shut out the Hampden Broncos 8-0 at Hampden Academy on Tuesday, October 10th. The game was stopped with 19:37 left in the 2nd Half because of the 8-goal rule.

Scoring for the Windjammers were

Jasper Hackett - 2 goals in the 15th and 43rd minutes

Charlie Pons - 3 goals in the 17th, 35th and 53rd minutes

Roan Aldridge-Peacock - 1 goal in the 26th minute

Cameron Brown - 1 goal in the 52nd minute

Liam O'Dwyer - 1 goal i the 61st minute.

Camden Hills is now 10-2 on the season, and will host Lewiston on Saturday, October 14th at 4 p.m.

Hampden Academy is 2-8-1 and will play at Hermon on Wednesday, October 11th at 6 p.m.

Thanks to Mark Paulette for the scoring.