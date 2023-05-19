Witches Slay Dragons 5-1

The Brewer Witches traveled down to Brunswick, coming home with the "W" after beating the Brunswick Dragons 5-1.

Brewer-Brunswick Baseball May 19, 2023 Photo Katie Sproul

Anderson Clifford spun a 3-hitter, throwing 6.2 innings. He struck out 6 and walked 4. The 1 run he allowed was unearned. He threw 109 pitches. Blake Littlefield came on and retired the final batter, with a strikeout.

Noah Tibbetts was 2-3 for the Witches with a double, out of the clean-up spot. Rowan Valley, Kaiden Morin and Andrew Hodgins each had a single and a run batted in. Evan Nadeau, Grady Vanidestine and Logan Littlefield each singled.

The Witches swiped 7 bases on the afternoon. Nadeau had 2 steals, with Gilpatrick, Littlefield, Morin, Valley and Vanidestine each swiping 1 base.

For the Dragons Liam Scholl started on the mound and went 3.1 innings. He allowed 3 runs. He struck out 3 and walked 4. Jack Culbertson pitched the final 3.2 innings and allowed 7 hits and 2 runs, striking out 2.

The Witches are 11-1. They play host to Mt. Ararat on Monday, May 22nd at 7 p.m.

Brunswick is 3-8. They travel to play Morse on Monday, May 22nd at 4 p.m.

