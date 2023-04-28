Witches Top Windjammers 7-4

The Brewer Witches traveled to Camden on Friday, April 28th and beat the Camden Hills Windjammers 7-4 on Friday afternoon, April 28th.

Brewer took a early lead, scoring 2 runs in the top of the 1st and added runs in the 4th, 5th and 6th innings. Camden Hills made it interesting, adding 4 runs in the bottom of the 6th, to make the score 6-4, before Brewer added an insurance run in the 7tjh.

Anderson Clifford started on the mound for the Witches, and went 5.0 innings allowing 3 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 10 and walked 4. Logan Littlefield came on nd allowed 1 hit and 1 run in 2 innings, striking out 1 and walking 3.

Hunter Bell started for the Windjammers. He went 5.0 innings allowing 3 hits and 5 runs, striking out 4 and walking 2. Brian Leonard came on and pitched the 6th inning, allowing 1 hit and 1 run, walking 3 and striking out 1. Walker Hedrich pitched the 7th, allowing 2 hits and 1 run.

Noah Tibbetts and Kaiden Morin each had 2 singles for the Witches. Andrew Hodgins and Nick Tozier each had a single.

For the Windjammers Ben Tohanczyn had 2 singles and Cam Brown and Eric LeBlond each singled.

Brewer is 4-0 and will host Lewiston on Saturday, April 29th at 4 p.m.

Camden Hills is 0-3 and will play at Brunswick on Tuesday, May 2nd at 4 p.m.

