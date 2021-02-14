With Huge 4th Quarter UMaine Storms Back and Beats Stony Brook 54-49

Photo Stony Brook Athletics

The University of Maine Women Basketball Team was in danger of being swept for the weekend by the Stony Brook Seawolves. But UMaine rallied after being down 9 points to start the 4th Quarter outscoring Stony Brook 24-10 to win Sunday's game in New York, 54-49

Stony Brook led 15-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-16 at the Half. It was 39-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

After trading buckets to start the 4th Quarter, Maine went on a 12-0 run over 2 minutes! With 6:51 left in the game Dor Saar hit a 3 pointer. Maeve Carroll followed with a 2 pointer. Blanca Millan scored on back to back lay ups and then Maeve Carroll hit a pair of free throws. With 4:51 in the game, Maine was up 43-41!

Blanca Millan finished with a game high 17 points including 6 steals and 5 rebounds. Maeve Carroll had 16 points with 8 rebounds and was 6-7 from the free throw line.

For Stony Brook India Pagan had 12 points and Asiah Daigle 10 points.

Maine is now 15-2 overall and 12-2 in America East. They are scheduled to host the University of New Hampshire, Saturday, February 20th at 5 p.m.

