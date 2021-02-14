With Huge 4th Quarter UMaine Storms Back and Beats Stony Brook 54-49

The University of Maine Women Basketball Team was in danger of being swept for the weekend by the Stony Brook Seawolves. But UMaine rallied after being down 9 points to start the 4th Quarter outscoring Stony Brook 24-10 to win Sunday's game in New York, 54-49

Stony Brook led 15-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-16 at the Half. It was 39-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

After trading buckets to start the 4th Quarter, Maine went on a 12-0 run over 2 minutes! With 6:51 left in the game Dor Saar hit a 3 pointer. Maeve Carroll followed with a 2 pointer. Blanca Millan scored on back to back lay ups and then Maeve Carroll hit a pair of free throws. With 4:51 in the game, Maine was up 43-41!

Blanca Millan finished with a game high 17 points including 6 steals and 5 rebounds. Maeve Carroll had 16 points with 8 rebounds and was 6-7 from the free throw line.

For Stony Brook India Pagan had 12 points and Asiah Daigle 10 points.

Maine is now 15-2 overall and 12-2 in America East. They are scheduled to host the University of New Hampshire, Saturday, February 20th at 5 p.m.