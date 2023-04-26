Woodland Beats Machias 8-2

The Woodland Dragons beat the Machias Bulldogs 8-2 Wednesday afternoon, April 26th in Baileyville.

Evan Curtis went the distance for the Dragons, pitching 7.0 innings and allowing just 5 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 7 and didn't walk a batter.

Mickey Fitzsimmons started on the mound for the Bulldogs. He went 3.2 innings allowing 7 hits and 5 runs. He struck out 4. Kason Fergerson went 1.1 innings allowing 4 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 2 and walked 2. Shane Feeney pitched the 6th inning allowing 1 hit and 1 run. He struck out 2 and walked 2 batters.

Denver Fergerson had a double for Machias. Cody Jones had a pair of singles. Kason Fergerson and Tyler Alley each singled.

For Woodland Shain McIver was 3-4 driving in 2 runs. Seth Nicholas had a pair of singles and a run driven in. Brogan Brown had a double and run batted in. Braden Richard, Evan Curtis, Jack Downing and Wyatt Cropley each singled for the Dragons.

Woodland is now 4-0 on the season. They play at Calais on Friday, April 28th at 4 p.m.

Machias is 1-1. They play at Shead on Friday, April 28th at 4 p.m.

