Woodland Beats Narraguagus 7-1

The Woodland Dragons scored 4 runs in the bottom of the 4th inning and beat the Narraguagus Knights 7-1 in Baileyville on Wednesday, April 19th.

Evan Curtis started on the hill for the Dragons. He went 4.2 innings allowing 3 hits and 1 run, while striking out 7. He didn't walk a batter. Brogan Brown pitched 1.1 scoreless and hitless innings. He walked and struck out 3. Cyrus Sewell closed out the game striking out the side in the 7th.

Braden Richard had 2 hits, including a triple and drove in a run. Shain McIver had a double. Sewell and Jack Downing each singled. Richard swiped 2 bases on the afternoon.

Michael Stanwood took the loss for the Knights. He went 3.2 innings, allowing 2 hits and 5 runs. He struck out 6 and walked 6. McKade Robertson came on in relief throwing 2.1 innings. He allowed 3 hits and 2 runs, striking out 4 and walking 1.

The Knights had 3 hits. Manny Absalom, Robertson and Miles Worcester each singled for Narraguagus.

Woodland now 1-0 plays at Lee Academy on Saturday, April 22nd at 1 p.m.

Narraguagus 0-1, will host Sumner on Saturday, April 22nd at 1 p.m.

If you are an administrator of a Maine High School Baseball or Softball Gamechanger page please add chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com as a fan so we can write recaps of the games.

The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week resumes, starting this week. You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week April 17-22 HERE by Sunday, April 23rd. You'll then be able to vote on the nominees April 24-27th (11:59 p.m.) with the Spring Week 1 Winner being announced on Friday, April 28th