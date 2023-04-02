WrestleMania 39 Night 1 [RESULTS]

Photo Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

WrestleMania has become such a major production that it has become a 2 night event! Saturday night, April 1st saw the 1st night of WrestleMania 39 from Los Angeles!

Here are the results from Saturday, April 1

  • Austin Theory defeated John Cena to retain the United States Championship
  • The Street Profits defeated Ricochet and Braun Strowman, Alpha Academy and The Viking Raiders in the Men's Showcase.
  • Seth Rollins defeated Logan Paul.
  • Beck Lynch, Lita and Trish Stratus defeated Damage Control (Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky).
  • Rey Mysterio defeated Dominik Mysterio
  • Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair to win the Smackdown Women's Championship.
  • Pat McAfee defeated The Miz.'
  • Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated the Usos (Jey and Jimmy) to win the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Night 2 on Sunday, April 2nd begins with the kickoff show at 7 p.m. and matches start at 8 p.m. You can watch Night 2 on The Peacock Network.

Matches scheduled for Night 2 include

  • Edge vs. Finn Balor (Hell in a Cell Match)
  • Brock Lesnar vs. Osmos
  • Liz Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Rhonda Rousey and Shayna Baszier vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya DeVille (Women's Showcase)
  • Gunther (champion) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship
  • Bianca Belair (champion) vs. Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship
  • Roman Reigns (champion) vs. Cody Rhoades for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
