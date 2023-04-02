WrestleMania 39 Night 1 [RESULTS]

WrestleMania has become such a major production that it has become a 2 night event! Saturday night, April 1st saw the 1st night of WrestleMania 39 from Los Angeles!

Here are the results from Saturday, April 1

Austin Theory defeated John Cena to retain the United States Championship

The Street Profits defeated Ricochet and Braun Strowman, Alpha Academy and The Viking Raiders in the Men's Showcase.

Seth Rollins defeated Logan Paul.

Beck Lynch, Lita and Trish Stratus defeated Damage Control (Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky).

Rey Mysterio defeated Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair to win the Smackdown Women's Championship.

Pat McAfee defeated The Miz.'

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated the Usos (Jey and Jimmy) to win the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Night 2 on Sunday, April 2nd begins with the kickoff show at 7 p.m. and matches start at 8 p.m. You can watch Night 2 on The Peacock Network.

Matches scheduled for Night 2 include

Edge vs. Finn Balor (Hell in a Cell Match)

Brock Lesnar vs. Osmos

Liz Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Rhonda Rousey and Shayna Baszier vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya DeVille (Women's Showcase)

Gunther (champion) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship

Bianca Belair (champion) vs. Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship

Roman Reigns (champion) vs. Cody Rhoades for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship