WrestleMania 39 Night 1 [RESULTS]
WrestleMania has become such a major production that it has become a 2 night event! Saturday night, April 1st saw the 1st night of WrestleMania 39 from Los Angeles!
Here are the results from Saturday, April 1
- Austin Theory defeated John Cena to retain the United States Championship
- The Street Profits defeated Ricochet and Braun Strowman, Alpha Academy and The Viking Raiders in the Men's Showcase.
- Seth Rollins defeated Logan Paul.
- Beck Lynch, Lita and Trish Stratus defeated Damage Control (Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky).
- Rey Mysterio defeated Dominik Mysterio
- Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair to win the Smackdown Women's Championship.
- Pat McAfee defeated The Miz.'
- Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated the Usos (Jey and Jimmy) to win the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.
Night 2 on Sunday, April 2nd begins with the kickoff show at 7 p.m. and matches start at 8 p.m. You can watch Night 2 on The Peacock Network.
Matches scheduled for Night 2 include
- Edge vs. Finn Balor (Hell in a Cell Match)
- Brock Lesnar vs. Osmos
- Liz Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Rhonda Rousey and Shayna Baszier vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya DeVille (Women's Showcase)
- Gunther (champion) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship
- Bianca Belair (champion) vs. Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship
- Roman Reigns (champion) vs. Cody Rhoades for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
