York Girls and Boys Win State Class B Track and Field Championship in Bar Harbor

The York Girl's and Boy's Track and Field Teams won the State Class B Track and Field Championship on Saturday, June 4th at MDI High School in Bar Harbor.

Molly Cobbs of Freeport set a new facility record in the Pole Vault with a height of 10-07 beating Rihan Smallwood of Bangor's height of 10-06.50 set in 2017.

Miles Burr of MDI set a state record in the 100 Meter Dash with a time of 10.95 beating the time of Justin Vigeant, of Wells who held the record of 11.00. He also set a new facility record in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 22.41 beating the previous record of 22.60 set in 2016 by Zackery Haskell of Gray-New Gloucester.

The Top 10 Team Results were

Girls York - 113 Cape Elizabeth - 70 MDI - 57 Old Town - 50 Cony - 46 Gardiner - 39 Greely - 33 Freeport - 26 Medomak Valley - 25 Waterville - 24

Boys

York - 97 Leavitt - 57 Freeport 47.50 Greely - 43 Yarmouth - 40 MDI - 39 Old Town - 36 Cape Elizabeth - 32 Poland - 29 Caribou - 28

To see all the individual results click HERE