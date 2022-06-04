York Girls and Boys Win State Class B Track and Field Championship in Bar Harbor

York Girls and Boys Win State Class B Track and Field Championship in Bar Harbor

Photo Chris Popper Townsquare Media

The York Girl's and Boy's Track and Field Teams won the State Class B Track and Field Championship on Saturday, June 4th at MDI High School in Bar Harbor.

Molly Cobbs of Freeport set a new facility record in the Pole Vault with a height of 10-07 beating Rihan Smallwood of Bangor's height of 10-06.50 set in 2017.

Miles Burr of MDI set a state record in the 100 Meter Dash with a time of 10.95 beating the time of Justin Vigeant, of Wells who held the record of 11.00. He also set a new facility record in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 22.41 beating the previous record of 22.60 set in 2016 by Zackery Haskell of Gray-New Gloucester.

The Top 10 Team Results were

  1. Girls
  2. York - 113
  3. Cape Elizabeth - 70
  4. MDI - 57
  5. Old Town - 50
  6. Cony - 46
  7. Gardiner - 39
  8. Greely - 33
  9. Freeport - 26
  10. Medomak Valley - 25
  11. Waterville - 24

Boys

  1. York - 97
  2. Leavitt - 57
  3. Freeport 47.50
  4. Greely - 43
  5. Yarmouth - 40
  6. MDI - 39
  7. Old Town - 36
  8. Cape Elizabeth - 32
  9. Poland - 29
  10. Caribou - 28

To see all the individual results click HERE

 

