York Girls and Boys Win State Class B Track and Field Championship in Bar Harbor
The York Girl's and Boy's Track and Field Teams won the State Class B Track and Field Championship on Saturday, June 4th at MDI High School in Bar Harbor.
Molly Cobbs of Freeport set a new facility record in the Pole Vault with a height of 10-07 beating Rihan Smallwood of Bangor's height of 10-06.50 set in 2017.
Miles Burr of MDI set a state record in the 100 Meter Dash with a time of 10.95 beating the time of Justin Vigeant, of Wells who held the record of 11.00. He also set a new facility record in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 22.41 beating the previous record of 22.60 set in 2016 by Zackery Haskell of Gray-New Gloucester.
The Top 10 Team Results were
- Girls
- York - 113
- Cape Elizabeth - 70
- MDI - 57
- Old Town - 50
- Cony - 46
- Gardiner - 39
- Greely - 33
- Freeport - 26
- Medomak Valley - 25
- Waterville - 24
Boys
- York - 97
- Leavitt - 57
- Freeport 47.50
- Greely - 43
- Yarmouth - 40
- MDI - 39
- Old Town - 36
- Cape Elizabeth - 32
- Poland - 29
- Caribou - 28
To see all the individual results click HERE