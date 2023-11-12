13 Maine Hockey Ties #1 Boston College 2-2 Loses in Penalty Shots

Are you ready for your UMaine Black Bears to be ranked in the Top 10? You have to believe they're going to take a big jump in the USCHO Poll after beating #1 Boston College 4-2 on Friday night, and tying them 2-2 on Saturday.

Boston College tied the game with 2:43 gone in the 2nd Period, on a goal by Gabe Perreault, assisted by Ryan Leonard. Maine's penalty killing unit was outstanding, killing 3 penalties in the 2nd Period, including a 5 on 3 for 1:19. In the 3rd Period Maine's power play struck gold. Josh Nadeau scored with 12 minutes gone, assisted by Lynden Breen and Thomas Freel.

With just 4:14 left in regulation, Ryan Leonard scored for the Eagles, assisted by Will Smith and Gabe Perreault to tie the game 2-2 at the end of regulation.

The 2 teams then played 2 5-minute of scoreless overtime before going to penalty shots.

Maine was 1-4 on the power play, while BC was 0-4.

Maine outshot BC 33-28. Victor Ostman had 26 saves for the Black Bears while Jacob Fowler had 31 saves for the Eagles.

Maine is now 6-1-1 overall and 3-0-1 in Hockey East. Boston College is 7-2-1 overall and 2-1-1 in Hockey East.

Maine is now 1 point behind Boston University in the Hockey East standings, in 3rd place. They play down in Boston against the Terriers next weekend, with games Friday and Saturday, November 17th and 18th at 7 p.m. Those games will both be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket, with the pregames starting at 6:30 p.m.

The Black Bears return home to The Alfond to play UNH on Friday, December 1st at 7 p.m. and then a game against UConn on Sunday, December 3rd at 5 p.m.