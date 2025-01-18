17 UConn Upsets #5 Maine 4-2 Friday Night [VIDEO]

The #17 UConn Huskies Men's Hockey Team upset #5 Maine 4-2 at The Alfond on Friday night, January 17th. UConn's Joey Muldowney had a career night, scoring 4 goals for the Huskies.

UConn started the scoring in the 1st Period, with a power play goal by Joey Muldowney, assisted by John Spetz and Kai Janviriya at the 8 minute mark.

Maine equalized with 2:43 left in the 1st Period, with Charlie Russell scoring, assisted by Sully Scholle and Owen Fowler.

With 1:10 gone in the 2nd Period, UConn took a 2-1 lead, as Muldowney scored his 2nd goal of the game, assisted by Jake Richard and Kai Janviriya. Maine deadlocked the scored at 2-2 with 3:58 gone in the 3rd Period, on Nolan Renwick's unassisted goal.

With 8:18 gone in the 3rd Period UConn scored the game-winner, with Muldowney notching his hat-trick, assisted by Hudson Schandor and Jake Richard.

With Maine's Albin Boija pulled for an extra skater, UConn scored an empty-netter. It was Muldonwney with his 4th of the game, assisted by Hudson Schandor with 17.7 seconds left in the game.

Maine outshot UConn 28-25.

Tyler Muszelik had 26 saves for the UConn Huskies, while Albin Boija had 21 saves.

Main was 0-4 on the power play, while UConn was 1-4.

UConnis is now 12-6-2 overall and 5-5-1 in Hockey East. Maine is now 15-4-2 overall and 7-2-2 in Hockey East. The 2 teams will meet on Saturday night, January 18th at 7 p.m. Join Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney for the pregame starting at 6:30 on 92.9 The Ticket.

