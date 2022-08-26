2022-23 UMaine Women’s Ice Hockey Schedule Announced

The University of Maine released their 2022-23 Women's Ice Hockey Schedule. Newly hired Coach Molly Engstrom and her Black Bears will play an exhibition game on Saturday September 17 at home against the University of New Brunswick and then begin the season at home on Friday September 23 against Quinnipiac.

Here's the full schedule. There is no admission charge for Women's Ice Hockey games at the Alfond.

Saturday September 17 vs. University of New Brunswick 3 p.m.

Friday September 23 vs. Quinnipiac University 6 p.m.

Saturday September 24 vs. Quinnipiac University 2 p.m.

Saturday October 1 at St. Anselm 3 p.m.

Friday October 7 vs. UNH 6 p.m.

Saturday October 8 vs. UNH 2 p.m.

Friday October 14 vs. LIU 6 p.m.

Saturday October 15 vs. LIU 2 p.m.

Friday October 21 vs. Northeastern 2 p.m.

Saturday October 22 vs. Northeastern 2 p.m.

Friday October 28 at UConn

Saturday October 29 at UConn

Friday November 4 vs. University of Vermont 6 p.m.

Saturday November 5 vs. University of Vermont 2 p.m.

Friday November 11 vs. Holy Cross 6 p.m.

Saturday November 12 vs. Holy Cross 2 p.m.

Friday November 18 at Providence

Saturday November 19 at Providence

Friday November 25 at Clarkson 6 p.m.

Saturday November 26 at Clarkson 2 p.m.

Friday December 2 at Boston University 7 p.m.

Saturday December 3 at Boston University 3 p.m.

Friday January 6 at Boston College

Saturday January 7 at Boston College

Friday January 13 at University of New Hampshire 6 p.m.

Saturday January 14 at Northeastern 3 p.m.

Friday January 20 vs. Boston University 6 p.m.

Saturday January 21 vs Boston College 3 p.m.

Friday January 27 vs. University of Connecticut 2 p.m.

Saturday January 28 vs. Providence College 7 p.m.

Friday February 3 at Holy Cross

Friday February 10 at Merrimack College 6 p.m.

Saturday February 11 at University of Vermont

Friday February 17 vs. Merrimack College 6 p.m.

Saturday February 18 vs. Merrimack College 2 p.m.