#5 Maine Scores 4 Goals in 3rd Period to Beat RPI 6-2

Jon Shields via Twitter

Tied at 2-2 at the end of the 2nd Period, the Maine Black Bears scored 4 goals in the 3rd Period to beat RPI 6-2, on Sunday, December 1st  and complete the weekend sweep over the Engineers.

Maine outshot RPI 50-28 and scored 2 power play goals.

Maine scored their 1st goal on a 5 on 3 power play, with 3:58 left in the 1st Period. Harrison Scott scored assisted by David Breazeale and Charlie Russell.

Maine made it 2-0 just 19 seconds later, on a 5-4 power play. This time it was Ross Mitton scoring, assisted by Sully Scholle and Frank Djurasevic.

RPI cut the lead in half, scoring with 1:50 left in the 1st Period to make the score 2-1. Jakob Lee scored, assisted by Max Smolinski and Felix Caron.

With 2:52 left in the 2nd Period the Engineers tied the score at 2-2. Nathan Sullivan scored, assisted by Dovar Tingling.

Maine wasted no-time taking the lead for good in the 3rd Period. With 1:31 gone Josh Nadeau scored, assisted by Taylor Makar.

Then with 9:32 gone, Harrison Scott scored his 2nd goal of the game, assisted by Ross Mitton. That made it 4-2, Maine.

With 5:20 left in the game, Taylor Makar scored, assisted by Nolan Renwick and Jack Dalton to make it 5-2, Maine.

The final goal was scored by Owen Fowler, assisted by Sully Scholle and Jack Dalton. The goal came with just 33.5 seconds left to play.

Maine was 2-4 on the power play while RPI was 0-1.

Albin Boija turned away 26 shots for Maine in net.

RPI drops to 5-6-1.

Maine played without Lyndon Breen who was injured in Saturday's game against RPI.

Maine improves to 10-2-2 overall. The Black Bears will return to The Alfond for a pair of games against Stonehill on Saturday December 7th and Sunday December 8th. The Saturday game begins at 2 p.m. and Sunday's game begins at 3 p.m. You can listen to both games on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregames with Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney starting at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

On December 7th there will be the Teddy Bear Toss and after the game on Sunday, there will be the opportunity to Skate with the Bears.

