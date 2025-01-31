6 Maine Hockey Beats Northeastern 3-1

The #6 Maine Black Bears beat Northeastern 3-1 on Friday night, January 31st at The Alfond Arena in Orono.

After skating to a 0-0 tie, Maine wasted no time in scoring in the 2nd Half, as Owen Fowler scored a short-handed goal, with 1:19 gone, assisted by Josh Nadeau.

The Huskies tied the game with 5:07 gone, as Eli Sebastian scored, unassisted.

Maine took a 2-1 led with 29:6 seconds remaining in the 2nd Period, when Taylor Makar scored, assisted by Frank Djurasevic and Nolan Renwick.

Maine's penalty kill was stellar, killing off 5 Northeastern power play opportunities, including back-to-back penalty kills in the 3rd Period, when Northeastern was on the power play for 4 minutes after Maine was called for back-to-back penalties.

Maine added an empty-netter with 55.1 seconds left in the game. Makar scored his 2nd of the game, assisted by Nadeau and Djurasevic.

Maine outshot Northeastern 32-21.

Albin Boija had 20 saves.

Northeastern is now9-12-3 overall and 4-9-3 in Hockey East.

Maine is now 16-5-3 overall and 8-3-3 in Hockey East. The Black Bears will host #20 UMass on Sunday, February 2nd The puck drops off at 4 p.m. Join Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney for the call of the game starting with the pregame at 3:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.