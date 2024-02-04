6 Maine with Shutout 1-0 Win Over #11 UMass Saturday Night

The Maine Black Bears bounced back from their 6-3 loss to Northeastern on Friday night with a 1-0 shutout win over #11 UMass on Saturday night on the road.

It looked like UMass had scored in the 2nd Period, but the goal was waved off after review, when it was determined that the Minutemen were offsides.

Maine's penalty kill, which allowed Northern 3 goals Friday night, was effective Saturday night, forcing UMass to go 0-3 on the power play.

Maine was only on the power play once Saturday night, going 0-1.

Maine outshot UMass 22-15.

Albin Boija recorded his 1st career shutout, turning away 15 shots for Maine. Michael Hrabal turned away 21 shots for UMass.

UMass is now 14-7-3 overall and 7-5-2 in Hockey East.

The Black Bears are 17-5-2 overall and 9-4-1 in Hockey East.

Maine returns home this weekend to host #10 Providence College (15-8-2) on Friday and Saturday nights, February 9th and 10th, with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. each night. If you can't make it to The Alfond for the weekend's games, you can listen on 92.9 The Ticket, with the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m. each night.

The Maine Men's Hockey Team will be celebrating Banana's Birthday Bash on Friday night, and Cancer Awareness Night on Saturday.

