7 Bangor Falls to #8 Edward Little 10-6 in Class A North Regional Finals

The #7 Bangor Rams fell to the #8 Edward Little Red Eddies 10-6 in the Class A North Regional Finals on Wednesday, June 14th in Augusta.

Drew Smith started on the mound for the Red Eddies. He went 4.0 innings allowing 6 runs on 6 hits. He struck out 6 and walked 3. Campbell Cassidy pitched the final 3.0 innings, holding Bangor hitless. He struck out 5 and walked 1.

Matt Holmes started on the hill for Bangor. The senior lasted 3.1 inning and was charged with 8 hits and 7 runs. He struck out 4 and walked 6. Kyle Johnson came on in relief, allowing 2 runs on 1 hit and 1 walk in 2/3 of an inning. Harrison Tapley pitched the final 3 innings, allowing 1 run. He walked 1 and struck out 1.

Geo Socolow blasted a 3-run homer in the 4th inning.for Bangor. He ended up 2-4 with 4 runs batted in. Teddy Stephenson had a double. Matt Holmes was 2-4, scoring twice. Jack Schuck singled.

Brady Vincent had 2 hits, including a double for Edward Little, driving in 2 runs. Eli St. Laurent had a double, driving in 2 runs and walked twice. Campbell Cassidy, TJ Kramarz, Drew Smith, Gage Ducharme, Brody Keefe and Caleb Albert singled for the Red Eddies.

Bangor's season comes to an end with a 10-9 record.

Edward Little, now 12-7 will hope to bring home the Gold Glove when they play #2 South Portland at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 17th in the State Class A Championship Game.