7 Maine Shuts Out Merrimack 6-0

After shutting out Merrimack 5-0 on Friday night, the #7 Maine Black Bears shutout Merrimack 6-0 on Saturday, November 2nd to sweep Merrimack at The Alfond.

For those worried about the Black Bear's power play, they need not worry, as Maine went 3-8 on Saturday, after going 2-3 Friday night.

The Black Bears wasted no time in scoring Saturday night, as Ross Mitton scored with just 17 seconds gone in the 1st Period, assisted by Taylor Makar and Harrison Scott.

Then with just 27.1 seconds left to go in the 1st Period, Maine scored on the power play, with Thomas Freel scoring, assisted by Taylor Makar and Harrison Scott.

In the 2nd Period, Maine scored 4 goals, with 3 coming withing 3 minutes and 18 seconds!

Harrison Scott scored at 3:37 assisted by Thomas Freel and Josh Nadeau.

Just 18 seconds later, Charlie Russell scored, assisted by Lynden Breen and Owen Fowler.

With 6:55 gone, Thomas Freel scored on the power play, his 2nd goal of the night, assisted by Charlie Russell and Harrison Scott.

The final goal came with 2:59 left in the 2nd Period. Harrison Scott scored his 2nd goal of the game, assisted by Charlie Russell and Brandon Holt.

The game was chippy with a total of 14 penalties being whistled, 5 on Maine and 9 on Merrimack including a 5 minute major for facemasking and a game misconduct.

Maine outshot Merrimack 40-19.

Albin Boija stopped 15 shots on goal for Maine before giving way to Patriks Berzins who stopped 4 shots in 7 minutes in net.

Merrimack is now 1-5-1 overall and 0-3-1 in Hockey East.

Maine improves to 6-0-1 overall and 3-0-1 in Hockey East. The Black Bears head to Boston to take on #2 Boston College on Friday November 8th at 7 p.m. and Sunday November 10th at 1 p.m. Join Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney for the broadcast of the games on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 12:30 p.m.

