8 Brewer Upsets #1 Hampden Academy 1-0

The #8 Brewer Witches upset #1 Hampden Academy 1-0 at Bordick Field at Hampden Academy on Wednesday, June 5th. The game was broadcast on Ticket TV.

Brewer scored the lone run of the game in the top of the 1st inning. With 2 out, Logan Littlefield doubled to center, driving in Kaiden Morin.

Grady Vanidestine started on the mound for the Witches. He went 6.2 innings, allowing 5 hits. He struck out 11 and walked 2. Zach Arnold recorded the final out for the save, walking 1.

Brewer only had 2 hits in the game, Littlefield had the game-winning hit, and Kadin Morin had a double as well.

Kaysen Wildman was the tough-luck loser for the Broncos. He went the distance, allowing just the 2 hits and striking out 4 and walking 2.

Garrett McLeod had 2 hits for Hampden Academy. Andrew Cote, Colin Peckham and Rogan Lord each had a single for the Broncos.

Hampden Academy's season comes to an end with a 15-2 record.

Brewer, now 8-9 will play the winner of the #4 Bangor vs. #5 Oxford Hills quarterfinal.