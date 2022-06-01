Alba Orois Leaving UMaine To Pursue Pro Career In Europe

University of Maine women's basketball guard Alba Orois will forgo her final two years of eligibility to pursue professional basketball opportunities in Europe, the program announced on Wednesday.

Orois was an America East All-Conference third team selection in 2022 and averaged 9.9 points per game to go along with a league-high 5.8 assists per game. Orois started all 32 games for the Black Bears last season after averaging 3.6 points per game in 20 games as a freshman.

“We are very thankful for all Alba did for UMaine during her time here,” said Black Bears head coach Amy Vachon.

“She was a part of two America East regular season championships and the team that earned the top grade point average in the entire country in 2021. We support her decision to pursue a professional career in Spain and wish her well.”