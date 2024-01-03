Are this year’s NFL Playoffs set up for chalk or ripe for upsets?

Entering the final week of the NFL regular season, the playoff field is anything but set in either conference. While both top seeds have already been locked up, pretty much everything behind that is still up in the air to some degree.

The greatest example of this is the Buffalo Bills, who are in position to win the AFC East and claim the conference's No. 2 seed with a win vs. Miami, while a loss coupled with wins by Jacksonville and Pittsburgh would mean the Bills miss the postseason entirely.

Nine of the fourteen playoff spots are on lock heading into Week 18. In the AFC, the Ravens have clinched the No. 1 seed at 13-3. Kansas City has clinched the AFC West at 10-6, while the Dolphins have clinched no worse than a Wild Card at 11-5 and Cleveland has earned a WC spot, also at 11-5.

In the NFC, the No. 1 seed belongs to the 12-4 Niners, while the Lions (11-5) have wrapped up the NFC North. Dallas and Philadelphia, both 11-5, have earned postseason berths, it just remains to be seen who will be the NFC East champ and who will hit the road as a Wild Card. That leaves the Rams, who have won 6-of-7 to boost their record to 9-7 and nab an NFC Wild Card.

It's tough to forecast the field as a whole with still five spots up for grabs. So for today, let's make it simple. Sitting here this hump day afternoon before the action plays out over the next five weeks, would you take Baltimore, San Francisco or the field as the Super Bowl favorite?