Bangor and Mt. Blue Battle to 12-12 Tie

The Bangor Rams and Mt. Blue Cougars battled to a 12-12 tie on Tuesday, May 14th in Farmington.

With the Rams leading 5-3, Mt. Blue scored 6 runs in the bottom of the 4th inning to take a 9-5 lead. Bangor scored 7 runs in the top of the 5th inning to take a 12-9 lead. Mt. Blue then scored 1 run in the bottom of the 6th inning, before plating 2 runs in the bottom of the 7th inning to tie the score.

The teams were scoreless through the 8th, 9th and 10th innings before the game was called a tie because of darkness.

Matt O'Connell started on the mound for Bangor and went 3.0 innings allowing 6 hits and 7 runs, 4 of which ere earned. He struck out 3 and walked 4. Zach Cota recorded 2 outs in the 4th inning but allowed 1 hit and 2 runs, walking 3 and striking out . Landen Parizo then finished the game for the Rams, going 6.1 innings and allowing 4 hits and 3 runs, all unearned, striking out 7 and walking 1.

Bangor committed 4 errors in the game.

Josiah started on the mound for Mt. Blue and went 4.0 innings allowing 6 hits and 7 runs. He struck out 1, walking 3. Jax Vienneau came on in relief and pitched 2.2 innings, allowing 5 hits and 5 runs, striking out 2 and walking 1. Trent Beaudoin pitched the final 3.1 innings allowing just 1 hit, walking 3 and striking out 2.

Bangor had 12 hits in the game. Geo Socolow was 3-4. Jack Schuck was 2-4 with a triple. Scott Sockabasin was 2-4 with a double. Yates Emerson, Kyle Johnson, Ethan Sproul, Jack Earl and Gavin Glanville-True all singled.

Bangor stole10 bases with Schuck, Johnson and Emerson each swiping 2 bases.

Nolan Leso was 3-6, driving in 4 runs for Mt. Blue. He had a single, double and triple. Jaz Vienneau was 2-5. Gage DeCCarolis, Dane Cousineau, Ben Wrigley, Ollie Cormier, Warren Allen and Trent Beaudoin all singled for the Cougars.

Bangor is now 7-3-1 and will host Messalonskee under the lights at Mansfield Stadium on Wednesday, May 15th at 7 p.m.

Mt. Blue is 3-6-1 and will host Lewiston on Wednesday, May 15th at 4:30 p.m.

