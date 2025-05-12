The Bangor Rams Baseball Team beat Mt. Blue 4-1 at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor on Monday, May 12th.

The Cougars outhit Bangor 5-4 but committed 4 errors in the game

Matt Turcotte started on the mound for Bangor and went 5.2 innings, allowing 4 hits and 1 run picking up the win. He struck out 6 and walked 5. Landon Parizo pitched the final 1.1 innings allowing 1 hit.

Kyle Johnson had 2 hits for the Rams, including a double and drove in a run. Gavin Glanville-True and Owen Glanville-True each had a single.

Johnson swiped 2 bases and Ethan Sproul had 1 stolen base.

Dane Cousineau was on the mound for Mt. Blue. He struck out 3 and walked 1, allowing the 4 hits and 4 runs, 2 of which were earned.

Nolan Leso had a pair of doubles for the Cougars, going 3-4. with a stolen base.

Bangor is 5-2 and will play at Skowhegan on Wednesday, May 14th at 4:30

Mt. Blue is 3-3 and will play at Messalonskee on Tuesday, May 13th at 4:15 p.m. .

