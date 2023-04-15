Bangor Scores 4 Runs in Bottom of 6th to Beat Ellsworth 8-4

The Bangor Rams scored 4 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning to beat the Ellsworth Eagles 8-4 at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor on Friday afternoon, April 14th in an exhibition game.

Ellsworth led 1-0 after 2 innings before Bangor scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 3rd inning to take a 2-1 lead. Both teams scored 2 runs in the 5th inning to make the score 4-3 Bangor, before the Rams erupted for 4 runs in the 6th inning.

Peter Keblinsky went 4.0 innings for the Eagles, allowing 3 hits and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 4 and walked 5. Braydon King pitched the final 2 innings. He allowed 2 hits and 6 runs, although just 3 of the runs were earned. He struck out 2 and walked 5.

Peter Keblinsky helped himself at the plate with a double and driving in a run. Brady Kenny had a pair of singles. Wyatt Bragdon, Dawson Curtis and Ridge Weatherbee each singled for the Eagles.

For Bangor Harrison Tapley started on the mound. He went 3 innings allowing 3 hits and 1 run. He struck out 1 and walked 2. Chase Swartz went 2 innings, in middle relief. He allowed 2 hits and 2 runs, walking 3. Zach Cota pitched the 6th and 7th innings allowing 1 hit and 1 run. He struck out 3 and walked 1.

Colby Chessen had a double for the Rams. Jack Schuck, Matt Holmes, Teddy Stephenson and Gavin Glanville-True each singled for Bangor.

Bangor opens the regular season on Wednesday, April 19th at 1 p.m. at Edward Little.

Ellsworth opens the regular season on Friday, April 21st at home against Foxcroft Academy.

