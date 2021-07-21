The quarterfinals in Town of the Year 2021 began with a couple of heated battles Wednesday on The Drive.

Four reps joined the show to rally their troops and promote why their town should bring home this year's title.

From Bucksport, the Community Development and Economic Director, Rich Rotella, joined the show to talk about a busy summer on the Bucksport waterfront -

From Bar Harbor, the Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce, Alf Anderson, joined to talk about the local side of his world-renowned vacation town.

Last but certainly not least, a pair that are no stranger to the Town of the Year competition in Nick Look from Jonesport and Michael Lynch from Pittsfield talked up their respective towns in a tightly contested match-up.

Nick Look -

Michael Lynch -