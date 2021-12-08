‘Best Home Court In The North’ Day 3 Rd. of 32 + Day 2 Results

Half of next week's Round of 16 is set.

On Monday, it was Brewer, Bangor, George Stevens Academy and Penobscot Valley H.S. advancing to the next round.

Yesterday, Ellsworth, Hermon, Central Aroostook and Mattanawcook Academy all punched their ticket to the Round of 16. Here are the full results from Tuesday's action -

Mattanawcook Academy def. Lee Academy, 71.7%-28.3%.

Ellsworth def. Presque Isle, 69.6%-30.4%.

Hermon def. Dexter, 67.6%-32.4%.

Central Aroostook def. Schenck, 50.9%-49.1%.

Here's the remaining schedule for this week, with the Round of 32 concluding tomorrow with these final matchups:

THU: Bucksport vs. Machias; Old Town vs. Orono; Caribou vs. Lawrence; Jonesport-Beals vs. Nokomis.

Now, get to voting on today's matchup and send four more schools through to the next round! (Reminder: polls are open from 12pm-11:59am the following day)