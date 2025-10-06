Idle Maine Hockey Moves from 7th to 6th in October 6th USCHO Poll

Idle Maine Hockey Moves from 7th to 6th in October 6th USCHO Poll

October 3, 2025 Photo Seth Mclain

The Maine Men's Hockey Team moved up from 7th to 6th in the October 6th U.S. College Hockey Online Poll, despite being idle this past weekend.

Here is the latest poll.

  1. Western Michigan 0-0-0 , 943 points, 32 1st place votes, 1st Last Week
  2. Michigan State 0-0-0, 906 points, 11 1st place votes 3rd Last Week
  3. Boston University 1-0-0, 895 points, 2 1st place votes, 2nd Last Week
  4. Penn State 2-0-0, 890 points 4 1st place votes, 5th  Last Week
  5. Denver 0-0-0, 811 points, 4th  Last Week
  6. Maine 0-0-0, 653 points, 7th  Last Week
  7. Providence 0-0-0, 572 points, 9th  Last Week
  8. Quinnipiac 1-0-0, 561 points, 13th  Last Week
  9. Michigan 2-0-0, 553 points, 1 1st place vote, 12th  Last Week
  10. North Dakota 0-0-0, 551 points, 11th  Last Week
  11. Boston College 0-1-0, 541 points, 6th  Last Week
  12. Minnesota 1-1-0, 478 points, 8th  Last Week
  13. Connecticut 1-1-0, 468 points, 10th  Last Week
  14. Massachusetts 2-0-0, 387 points, 15th  Last Week
  15. Arizona State 0-2-0, 229 points, 14th  Last Week
  16. Ohio State 0-0-0, 177 points, 16th  Last Week
  17. Cornell 0-0-0 177 points, 17th  Last Week
  18. Wisconsin 2-0-0, 144 points, 20th  Last Week
  19. St. Thomas 1-0-0 143 points, 19th  Last Week
  20. Minnesota 0-0-0, 117 points, 18th  Last Week

Maine skated to a 2-2 tie with UNH in an exhibition game on Friday, October 3rd. The Black Bears open the 2025 Regular Season with games against Holy Cross on October 10th and 11th. The puck drops each night at 7 p.m. Join Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney for the pregame beginning at 6:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

LOOK: 13 Things That Will Make You Nostalgic for Halloween in the '80s

1980s-era Halloween had its own vibe, from the waxy candy bags to the widespread fear of razor blades in apples. Think you can handle the nostalgia? Keep scrolling if you dare!

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Filed Under: Black-Bear-Sports
Categories: Maine Hockey

More From 92.9 The Ticket