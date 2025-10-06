The Maine Men's Hockey Team moved up from 7th to 6th in the October 6th U.S. College Hockey Online Poll, despite being idle this past weekend.

Here is the latest poll.

Western Michigan 0-0-0 , 943 points, 32 1st place votes, 1st Last Week Michigan State 0-0-0, 906 points, 11 1st place votes 3rd Last Week Boston University 1-0-0, 895 points, 2 1st place votes, 2nd Last Week Penn State 2-0-0, 890 points 4 1st place votes, 5th Last Week Denver 0-0-0, 811 points, 4th Last Week Maine 0-0-0, 653 points, 7th Last Week Providence 0-0-0, 572 points, 9th Last Week Quinnipiac 1-0-0, 561 points, 13th Last Week Michigan 2-0-0, 553 points, 1 1st place vote, 12th Last Week North Dakota 0-0-0, 551 points, 11th Last Week Boston College 0-1-0, 541 points, 6th Last Week Minnesota 1-1-0, 478 points, 8th Last Week Connecticut 1-1-0, 468 points, 10th Last Week Massachusetts 2-0-0, 387 points, 15th Last Week Arizona State 0-2-0, 229 points, 14th Last Week Ohio State 0-0-0, 177 points, 16th Last Week Cornell 0-0-0 177 points, 17th Last Week Wisconsin 2-0-0, 144 points, 20th Last Week St. Thomas 1-0-0 143 points, 19th Last Week Minnesota 0-0-0, 117 points, 18th Last Week

Maine skated to a 2-2 tie with UNH in an exhibition game on Friday, October 3rd. The Black Bears open the 2025 Regular Season with games against Holy Cross on October 10th and 11th. The puck drops each night at 7 p.m. Join Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney for the pregame beginning at 6:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.

