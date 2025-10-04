Maine &#8211; UNH Battle to 2-2 Draw with UNH Winning Shootout 3-1

Maine – UNH Battle to 2-2 Draw with UNH Winning Shootout 3-1

October 3, 2025 Photo Seth Mclain

The Maine Black Bears and University of New Hampshire Wildcats met in an exhibition game Friday night, October 3rd at Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine with the teams skating to a 2-2 draw after overtime. UNH won the shootout 3-1.

UNH led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Period, thanks to a power play goal with 6:04 gone. Sam Oliver scored, assisted by Nick DeAngelis and Cy LeClerc.

The Wildcats scored a 2nd power play goal with 2:06 left to play in the 2nd Period, to take a 2-0 lead. Marty Lavins scored, assisted by Jason Siedman and Brendan Fitzgerald.

Maine answered, getting on the scoreboard with 1:49 left to play in the 2nd Period. Simon Motew lit the lamp, assisted by Thomas Freel and Jaden Lipinski.

UNH led 2-1 at the end of the 2nd Period.

Maine tied the game with 11:11 gone in the 3rd Period. Max Scott scored on a power play, assisted by Josh Nadeau and Brandon Holt.

The score was 2-2 at the end of regulation. After a 5 minute 3-3 scoreless overtime, UNH won 3-1 in a shootout.

Maine was 1-5 on the power play while UNH was 2-5.

Albin Boija started in net and had 17 saves, allowing 1 goal in 32.53 minutes. Mathis Rousseau played the last half of the game including the overtime and shootout, allowing 1 goal and had 19 saves.

UNH outshot Maine 38-18.

UNH opens the season at #3 Michigan State on Thursday, October 9th at 7 p.m.

Maine opens the season at home on Friday, October 10th hosting Holy Cross. The puck drops at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket. Join Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney for the call of the game with the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m.

