The Maine Black Bears and University of New Hampshire Wildcats met in an exhibition game Friday night, October 3rd at Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine with the teams skating to a 2-2 draw after overtime. UNH won the shootout 3-1.

October 3, 2025 Photo Seth Mclain October 3, 2025 Photo Seth Mclain loading...

UNH led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Period, thanks to a power play goal with 6:04 gone. Sam Oliver scored, assisted by Nick DeAngelis and Cy LeClerc.

The Wildcats scored a 2nd power play goal with 2:06 left to play in the 2nd Period, to take a 2-0 lead. Marty Lavins scored, assisted by Jason Siedman and Brendan Fitzgerald.

Maine answered, getting on the scoreboard with 1:49 left to play in the 2nd Period. Simon Motew lit the lamp, assisted by Thomas Freel and Jaden Lipinski.

UNH led 2-1 at the end of the 2nd Period.

Maine tied the game with 11:11 gone in the 3rd Period. Max Scott scored on a power play, assisted by Josh Nadeau and Brandon Holt.

The score was 2-2 at the end of regulation. After a 5 minute 3-3 scoreless overtime, UNH won 3-1 in a shootout.

Maine was 1-5 on the power play while UNH was 2-5.

Albin Boija started in net and had 17 saves, allowing 1 goal in 32.53 minutes. Mathis Rousseau played the last half of the game including the overtime and shootout, allowing 1 goal and had 19 saves.

UNH outshot Maine 38-18.

UNH opens the season at #3 Michigan State on Thursday, October 9th at 7 p.m.

Maine opens the season at home on Friday, October 10th hosting Holy Cross. The puck drops at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket. Join Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney for the call of the game with the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m.

