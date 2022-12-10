Black Bears Shut Out Canisius 3-0 for 4th Win in a Row

The Maine Black Bear Hockey Team has a 4-game winning streak heading into a 3-week Christmas Break, after beating Canisius College 3-0 on Saturday afternoon, December 10th at Alfond Arena.

There was no score after the 1st Period.

Midway through the 2nd Period, the Black Bears scored on a power play, with 10:26 gone. Cole Hanson scored assisted by Thomas Freel and Luke Antonacci.

With 8:06 gone in the 3rd Period, the Black Bears scored again on a power play. Jakub Sirota lit the lamp assisted by Nolan Renwick with 8:06 gone.

Finally, with Canisius having pulled their goalie for an extra skater, Maine sent the crowd home happy, scoring an insurance goal with 29.3 seconds left in the game. Lynden Breen scored the empty netter, assisted by Ben Poisson.

Maine was 2-3 on the power play while Canisius was 0-5.

The Black Bears outshot Casnisius 26-22

Victor Ostman recorded the shutout for Maine, stopping all 22 shots he faced.

Maine is now 6-8-1 overall and 2-5-1 in Hockey East.

They are off until December 30th when they will play at Colgate University in New York on December 30th at 7 p.m. and December 31st at 3 p.m. They return home to the Alfond on January 6th and 7th when the host the University of Alaska Anchorage.

