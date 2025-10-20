With just 2 days left in the Maine High School Soccer Season, here are the Boy's Soccer Heal Point Standings.

Teams play 14 games and the last countable games have to be played by October 21st.

Class A North

Lewiston 9-1-3 135.638 Camden Hills 10-1-2 131.429 Brunswick 10-2-1 121.122 Edward Little 5-5-3 65.434 Messalonskee 7-6-0 64.786 Bangor 6-5-2 64.980 Mt. Ararat 6-6-1 63.827 Mt. Blue 7-6-0 62.143 Hamdpen Academy 3-7-3 48.036 Brewer 2-10-1 10.663 Oxford Hills 0-12-1 2.551

Class A South

Scarborough 13-0-0 186.735 Falmourth 11-2-0 145.714 Gorham 11-2-1 128.776 South Portland 10-3-0 102.755 Marshwood 9-3-1 82.857 Kennebunk 6-4-2 75.00 Thornton Academy 8-4-2 66.531 Westbrook 6-6-0 63.980 Biddeford 6-6-2 49.694 Windham 5-7-1 48.980 Deering 6-7-0 47.653 Portland 3-7-3 24.388 Bonny Eagle 4-8-2 22.347 Noble 3-10-0 12.959 Sanford - 2-10-1 11.429 Cheverus 1-12-0 0.714 Massabesic 0-13-0 0.00

Class B North

John Bapst 10-1-2 152.423 Caribou 10-3-1 111.020 Oceanside 11-2-0 109.898 Presque Isle 9-2-2 99.974 Gardiner 7-6-0 90.969 Erskine Academy 6-5-3 80.077 Medomak Valley 7-5-1 79.362 Ellsworth 8-3-2 75.459 Cony 6-6-1 73.954 Waterville 8-5-0 69.643 MDI 8-5-0 54.684 Foxcroft Academy 5-8-0 46.633 Nokomis 6-6-1 38.087 Hermon 2-9-2 29.107 Belfast 2-10-1 21.505 Skowhegan 4-9-0 13.214 Lawrence 2-11-0 8.469 Old Town 0-13-0 0.00

Class B South

Greely 12-1-0 143.112 Yarmouth 10-1-1 122.883 Leavitt 10-3-0 110.510 Cape Elizabeth 6-5-2 79.796 Morse 6-7-0 77.500 York 7-6-0 74.541 Freeport 8-5-0 73.776 Lincoln Academy 3-7-3 52.210 Lake Region 4-4-5 50.612 Gray-New Gloucester 4-8-1 41.403 Fryeburg Academy 3-8-2 38.240 Poland 3-9-1 33.393

Class C North

Orono 12-0-1 95.000 Mount View 11-2-0 87.296 Fort Kent 7-6-0 71.429 GSA 3-8-2 55.102 Central 6-8-0 40.204 Washington Academy 4-9-1 39.286 Winslow 3-11-0 20.102 MCI 3-11-0 18.316

Class C South

Hall Dale 10-1-2 112.015 Traip Academy 11-2-1 106.046 Mt. Abram 8-3-2 98.367 Maranacook 7-4-3 72.270 Oak Hill 9-4-0 68.112 Winthrop 6-5-3 67.985 NYA 3-6-4 43.597 Lisbon 3-8-2 31.301 Wells 3-7-3 27.755 Waynflete 3-9-1 21.888 Mountain Valley 1-11-1 12.398 Sacopee Valley 0-11-2 8.214 Spruce Mountain 1-11-1 3.597

Class D North

Fort Fairfield 13-0-0 132.211 Madawaska 11-2-0 92.823 Penobscot Valley 9-3-1 78.495 Hodgdon 6-6-1 52.764 Easton 8-5-1 47.253 Washburn 4-7-0 23.940 Central Aroostook 3-10-0 21.820 Schenck 3-11-0 19.949 Maine School of Science and Mathematcis 0-9-0 0.00

Class D South

Monmouth Academy 11-1-1 Narraguagus 9-3-1 Woodland 7-5-1 Buckfield 7-5-1 41.964 Jonesport-Beals 5-8-1 36.862 Bangor Christian 5-8-0 33.265 Richmond 5-8-1 29.668 Machias 1-13-0 9.541

North 8-Person

Piscataquis 14-0-0 128.571 Katahdin 14-0-4 122.245 Penquis Valley 9-3-0 91.429 Bucksport 12-1-0 86.531 Wisdom 10-2-1 86.020 Calais 9-2-0 55.238 Dexter 8-6-0 51.429 Southern Aroostook 6-6-1 43.571 Mattanawcook Academy 5-8-0 42.265 Ashland 6-6-1 36.122 Van Buren 5-7-1 26.327 Houlton 4-9-0 22.041 Sumner 4-9-0 14.694 Lee Academy 2-12-0 13.061 Penobscot Christian 3-10-0 7.959 Shead 4-9-0 6.327 East Grand 0-12-0 0.000

South 8-Person

Telstar 13-0-1 115.959 Pine Tree Academy 9-2-1 89.122 Valley 10-2-1 75.143 Islsboro 10-3-0 57.796 Carrabec 8-4-1 47.388 Greenville 4-10-0 31.673 Temple Academy 4-8-1 18.163 Wiscasset 4-8-1 13.918 Rangeley Lakes 4-9-0 11.06 Vinalhaven 1-8-0 10.286 Searsport 1-12-0 6.531 Dirigo 0-13-0 0.000

