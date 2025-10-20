Maine High School Boy&#8217;s Soccer Heal Points &#8211; October 19

Maine High School Boy’s Soccer Heal Points – October 19

Photo Chris Popper

With just 2 days left in the Maine High School Soccer Season, here are the Boy's Soccer Heal Point Standings.

Teams play 14 games and the last countable games have to be played by October 21st.

Class A North

  1. Lewiston 9-1-3 135.638
  2. Camden Hills 10-1-2 131.429
  3. Brunswick 10-2-1 121.122
  4. Edward Little 5-5-3 65.434
  5. Messalonskee 7-6-0 64.786
  6. Bangor 6-5-2 64.980
  7. Mt. Ararat 6-6-1 63.827
  8. Mt. Blue 7-6-0 62.143
  9. Hamdpen Academy 3-7-3 48.036
  10. Brewer 2-10-1 10.663
  11. Oxford Hills 0-12-1 2.551

Class A South

  1. Scarborough 13-0-0 186.735
  2. Falmourth 11-2-0 145.714
  3. Gorham 11-2-1 128.776
  4. South Portland 10-3-0  102.755
  5. Marshwood 9-3-1 82.857
  6. Kennebunk 6-4-2 75.00
  7. Thornton Academy 8-4-2 66.531
  8. Westbrook 6-6-0 63.980
  9. Biddeford 6-6-2 49.694
  10. Windham 5-7-1 48.980
  11. Deering 6-7-0 47.653
  12. Portland 3-7-3 24.388
  13. Bonny Eagle 4-8-2 22.347
  14. Noble 3-10-0 12.959
  15. Sanford - 2-10-1 11.429
  16. Cheverus 1-12-0 0.714
  17. Massabesic 0-13-0 0.00

Class B North

  1. John Bapst 10-1-2 152.423
  2. Caribou  10-3-1 111.020
  3. Oceanside 11-2-0 109.898
  4. Presque Isle 9-2-2 99.974
  5. Gardiner 7-6-0 90.969
  6. Erskine Academy 6-5-3 80.077
  7. Medomak Valley 7-5-1 79.362
  8. Ellsworth 8-3-2 75.459
  9. Cony 6-6-1 73.954
  10. Waterville 8-5-0 69.643
  11. MDI 8-5-0 54.684
  12. Foxcroft Academy 5-8-0 46.633
  13. Nokomis 6-6-1 38.087
  14. Hermon 2-9-2 29.107
  15. Belfast 2-10-1 21.505
  16. Skowhegan 4-9-0 13.214
  17. Lawrence 2-11-0 8.469
  18. Old Town 0-13-0 0.00

Class B South

  1. Greely 12-1-0 143.112
  2. Yarmouth 10-1-1 122.883
  3. Leavitt 10-3-0 110.510
  4. Cape Elizabeth 6-5-2 79.796
  5. Morse 6-7-0 77.500
  6. York 7-6-0 74.541
  7. Freeport 8-5-0 73.776
  8. Lincoln Academy 3-7-3 52.210
  9. Lake Region 4-4-5 50.612
  10. Gray-New Gloucester 4-8-1 41.403
  11. Fryeburg Academy 3-8-2 38.240
  12. Poland 3-9-1 33.393

Class C North

  1. Orono 12-0-1 95.000
  2. Mount View 11-2-0 87.296
  3. Fort Kent 7-6-0 71.429
  4. GSA 3-8-2 55.102
  5. Central 6-8-0 40.204
  6. Washington Academy 4-9-1 39.286
  7. Winslow 3-11-0 20.102
  8. MCI 3-11-0 18.316

Class C South

  1. Hall Dale 10-1-2 112.015
  2. Traip Academy 11-2-1 106.046
  3. Mt. Abram 8-3-2 98.367
  4. Maranacook 7-4-3 72.270
  5. Oak Hill 9-4-0 68.112
  6. Winthrop 6-5-3 67.985
  7. NYA 3-6-4 43.597
  8. Lisbon 3-8-2 31.301
  9. Wells 3-7-3 27.755
  10. Waynflete 3-9-1 21.888
  11. Mountain Valley 1-11-1 12.398
  12. Sacopee Valley 0-11-2 8.214
  13. Spruce Mountain 1-11-1 3.597

Class D North

  1. Fort Fairfield 13-0-0 132.211
  2. Madawaska 11-2-0 92.823
  3. Penobscot Valley 9-3-1 78.495
  4. Hodgdon 6-6-1 52.764
  5. Easton 8-5-1 47.253
  6. Washburn 4-7-0 23.940
  7. Central Aroostook 3-10-0 21.820
  8. Schenck 3-11-0 19.949
  9. Maine School of Science and Mathematcis 0-9-0 0.00

Class D South

  1. Monmouth Academy 11-1-1
  2. Narraguagus 9-3-1
  3. Woodland 7-5-1
  4. Buckfield 7-5-1 41.964
  5. Jonesport-Beals 5-8-1 36.862
  6. Bangor Christian 5-8-0 33.265
  7. Richmond 5-8-1 29.668
  8. Machias 1-13-0 9.541

North 8-Person

  1. Piscataquis 14-0-0 128.571
  2. Katahdin 14-0-4 122.245
  3. Penquis Valley 9-3-0 91.429
  4. Bucksport 12-1-0 86.531
  5. Wisdom 10-2-1 86.020
  6. Calais 9-2-0 55.238
  7. Dexter 8-6-0 51.429
  8. Southern Aroostook 6-6-1 43.571
  9. Mattanawcook Academy 5-8-0 42.265
  10. Ashland 6-6-1 36.122
  11. Van Buren 5-7-1 26.327
  12. Houlton 4-9-0 22.041
  13. Sumner 4-9-0 14.694
  14. Lee Academy 2-12-0 13.061
  15. Penobscot Christian 3-10-0 7.959
  16. Shead 4-9-0 6.327
  17. East Grand 0-12-0 0.000

South 8-Person

  1. Telstar  13-0-1 115.959
  2. Pine Tree Academy 9-2-1 89.122
  3. Valley 10-2-1 75.143
  4. Islsboro 10-3-0 57.796
  5. Carrabec 8-4-1 47.388
  6. Greenville 4-10-0 31.673
  7. Temple Academy 4-8-1 18.163
  8. Wiscasset 4-8-1 13.918
  9. Rangeley Lakes 4-9-0 11.06
  10. Vinalhaven 1-8-0 10.286
  11. Searsport 1-12-0 6.531
  12. Dirigo 0-13-0 0.000
92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

You may submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 7 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, October 19th, for games/matches played October 13th-October 18th. Voting will begin on Monday, October 20th and go thru Thursday, October 23rd.The winner will be announced on Friday, October 24th...

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

You may also submit students/teams/coaches for the Good Sportsmanship Honor Roll. This will be published weekly on Sunday, so please submit by Saturday! Every email that you send will be included in the weekly Honor Roll. Please send your email to Chris Popper including who should be recognized, what school/team, and why. We will publish this honor roll weekly on Sunday, so please have all emails to Chris Popper by Saturday.

LOOK: 13 Things That Will Make You Nostalgic for Halloween in the '80s

1980s-era Halloween had its own vibe, from the waxy candy bags to the widespread fear of razor blades in apples. Think you can handle the nostalgia? Keep scrolling if you dare!

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: Boys Soccer, High School Soccer, High School Sports

More From 92.9 The Ticket