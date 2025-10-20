Maine High School Boy’s Soccer Heal Points – October 19
With just 2 days left in the Maine High School Soccer Season, here are the Boy's Soccer Heal Point Standings.
Teams play 14 games and the last countable games have to be played by October 21st.
Class A North
- Lewiston 9-1-3 135.638
- Camden Hills 10-1-2 131.429
- Brunswick 10-2-1 121.122
- Edward Little 5-5-3 65.434
- Messalonskee 7-6-0 64.786
- Bangor 6-5-2 64.980
- Mt. Ararat 6-6-1 63.827
- Mt. Blue 7-6-0 62.143
- Hamdpen Academy 3-7-3 48.036
- Brewer 2-10-1 10.663
- Oxford Hills 0-12-1 2.551
Class A South
- Scarborough 13-0-0 186.735
- Falmourth 11-2-0 145.714
- Gorham 11-2-1 128.776
- South Portland 10-3-0 102.755
- Marshwood 9-3-1 82.857
- Kennebunk 6-4-2 75.00
- Thornton Academy 8-4-2 66.531
- Westbrook 6-6-0 63.980
- Biddeford 6-6-2 49.694
- Windham 5-7-1 48.980
- Deering 6-7-0 47.653
- Portland 3-7-3 24.388
- Bonny Eagle 4-8-2 22.347
- Noble 3-10-0 12.959
- Sanford - 2-10-1 11.429
- Cheverus 1-12-0 0.714
- Massabesic 0-13-0 0.00
Class B North
- John Bapst 10-1-2 152.423
- Caribou 10-3-1 111.020
- Oceanside 11-2-0 109.898
- Presque Isle 9-2-2 99.974
- Gardiner 7-6-0 90.969
- Erskine Academy 6-5-3 80.077
- Medomak Valley 7-5-1 79.362
- Ellsworth 8-3-2 75.459
- Cony 6-6-1 73.954
- Waterville 8-5-0 69.643
- MDI 8-5-0 54.684
- Foxcroft Academy 5-8-0 46.633
- Nokomis 6-6-1 38.087
- Hermon 2-9-2 29.107
- Belfast 2-10-1 21.505
- Skowhegan 4-9-0 13.214
- Lawrence 2-11-0 8.469
- Old Town 0-13-0 0.00
Class B South
- Greely 12-1-0 143.112
- Yarmouth 10-1-1 122.883
- Leavitt 10-3-0 110.510
- Cape Elizabeth 6-5-2 79.796
- Morse 6-7-0 77.500
- York 7-6-0 74.541
- Freeport 8-5-0 73.776
- Lincoln Academy 3-7-3 52.210
- Lake Region 4-4-5 50.612
- Gray-New Gloucester 4-8-1 41.403
- Fryeburg Academy 3-8-2 38.240
- Poland 3-9-1 33.393
Class C North
- Orono 12-0-1 95.000
- Mount View 11-2-0 87.296
- Fort Kent 7-6-0 71.429
- GSA 3-8-2 55.102
- Central 6-8-0 40.204
- Washington Academy 4-9-1 39.286
- Winslow 3-11-0 20.102
- MCI 3-11-0 18.316
Class C South
- Hall Dale 10-1-2 112.015
- Traip Academy 11-2-1 106.046
- Mt. Abram 8-3-2 98.367
- Maranacook 7-4-3 72.270
- Oak Hill 9-4-0 68.112
- Winthrop 6-5-3 67.985
- NYA 3-6-4 43.597
- Lisbon 3-8-2 31.301
- Wells 3-7-3 27.755
- Waynflete 3-9-1 21.888
- Mountain Valley 1-11-1 12.398
- Sacopee Valley 0-11-2 8.214
- Spruce Mountain 1-11-1 3.597
Class D North
- Fort Fairfield 13-0-0 132.211
- Madawaska 11-2-0 92.823
- Penobscot Valley 9-3-1 78.495
- Hodgdon 6-6-1 52.764
- Easton 8-5-1 47.253
- Washburn 4-7-0 23.940
- Central Aroostook 3-10-0 21.820
- Schenck 3-11-0 19.949
- Maine School of Science and Mathematcis 0-9-0 0.00
Class D South
- Monmouth Academy 11-1-1
- Narraguagus 9-3-1
- Woodland 7-5-1
- Buckfield 7-5-1 41.964
- Jonesport-Beals 5-8-1 36.862
- Bangor Christian 5-8-0 33.265
- Richmond 5-8-1 29.668
- Machias 1-13-0 9.541
North 8-Person
- Piscataquis 14-0-0 128.571
- Katahdin 14-0-4 122.245
- Penquis Valley 9-3-0 91.429
- Bucksport 12-1-0 86.531
- Wisdom 10-2-1 86.020
- Calais 9-2-0 55.238
- Dexter 8-6-0 51.429
- Southern Aroostook 6-6-1 43.571
- Mattanawcook Academy 5-8-0 42.265
- Ashland 6-6-1 36.122
- Van Buren 5-7-1 26.327
- Houlton 4-9-0 22.041
- Sumner 4-9-0 14.694
- Lee Academy 2-12-0 13.061
- Penobscot Christian 3-10-0 7.959
- Shead 4-9-0 6.327
- East Grand 0-12-0 0.000
South 8-Person
- Telstar 13-0-1 115.959
- Pine Tree Academy 9-2-1 89.122
- Valley 10-2-1 75.143
- Islsboro 10-3-0 57.796
- Carrabec 8-4-1 47.388
- Greenville 4-10-0 31.673
- Temple Academy 4-8-1 18.163
- Wiscasset 4-8-1 13.918
- Rangeley Lakes 4-9-0 11.06
- Vinalhaven 1-8-0 10.286
- Searsport 1-12-0 6.531
- Dirigo 0-13-0 0.000
You may submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 7 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, October 19th, for games/matches played October 13th-October 18th. Voting will begin on Monday, October 20th and go thru Thursday, October 23rd.The winner will be announced on Friday, October 24th...
You may also submit students/teams/coaches for the Good Sportsmanship Honor Roll. This will be published weekly on Sunday, so please submit by Saturday! Every email that you send will be included in the weekly Honor Roll. Please send your email to Chris Popper including who should be recognized, what school/team, and why. We will publish this honor roll weekly on Sunday, so please have all emails to Chris Popper by Saturday.
LOOK: 13 Things That Will Make You Nostalgic for Halloween in the '80s
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz